Test Suite: MODBUS Master Test Suite

Direction: Client

MODBUS is an application layer messaging protocol, positioned at level 7 of the OSI model, that provides client/server communication between devices connected on different types of buses or networks. MODBUS is a request/reply protocol and offers services specified by function codes. MODBUS function codes are elements of MODBUS request/reply PDUs. MODBUS TCP is an encapsulation method for MODBUS that provides support and transfer for most MODBUS functionalities over TCP/IP.