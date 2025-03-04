netbios Server Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
netbios Server Suite
Direction:
Server

Netbios is designed for use by groups of PCs, sharing a broadcast medium. Netbios consist of three protocols: Netbios Name Service, Netbios Session Service and Netbios Datagram Service. Netbios Name Service is used to locate resources. Netbios Session Service provides stream type of connection between two peer. Netbios Datagram Service provides connectionless connection between peers. Netbios Datagram Service supports also broadcast and multicasts. This test application can be used to test Netbios server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
RFC1002

Protocol standard for a NetBIOS service on a TCP/UDP

RFC1035

Domain Names - Implementation and Specification

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Notes
Specifications
NBNS Query
RFC1002
NBNS Name Registration
RFC1002
NBNS Name Refresh
RFC1002
NBNS Name Release
RFC1002
NBNS Node Status
RFC1002
NBSS Session Request
RFC1002
NBSS Positive Session Response
RFC1002
NBSS Negative Session Response
RFC1002
NBSS Session Retargeted Response
RFC1002
NBSS Session Message
RFC1002
NBSS Session Keep-Alive
RFC1002
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
