Test Suite: netbios Server Suite

Direction: Server

Netbios is designed for use by groups of PCs, sharing a broadcast medium. Netbios consist of three protocols: Netbios Name Service, Netbios Session Service and Netbios Datagram Service. Netbios Name Service is used to locate resources. Netbios Session Service provides stream type of connection between two peer. Netbios Datagram Service provides connectionless connection between peers. Netbios Datagram Service supports also broadcast and multicasts. This test application can be used to test Netbios server implementations for security flaws and robustness problems.