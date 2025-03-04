NTP Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
NTP Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

Network Time Protocol (NTP) is the de-facto standard protocol for time synchronization in modern communication networks. NTP has been designed for a tiered approach in which NTP entities with access to the most accurate clocks provide time for peers further down in the hierarchy. All peers depend on the proper functioning of their higher peers. As almost all network devices and services depend on accurate timekeeping and time synchronization, the robust functioning of NTP implementations is absolutely crucial to modern communication networks. NTP Test Suite has been designed to search NTP implementations for any security-related robustness flaws, thus improving overall software quality and reliability, as well as securing communication networks by preventing the tampering with invalid timekeeping information.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
RFC958
Network Time Protocol (NTP)
RFC1059
Network Time Protocol (Version 1) Specification and Implementation
RFC1119
Network Time Protocol (Version 2) Specification and Implementation
RFC1305
Network Time Protocol (Version 3) Specification, Implementation and Analysis
RFC1361
Simple Network Time Protocol (SNTP)
RFC1769
Simple Network Time Protocol (SNTP)
RFC2030
Simple Network Time Protocol (SNTP) Version 4 for IPv4, IPv6 and OSI
RFC4330
Simple Network Time Protocol (SNTP) Version 4 for IPv4, IPv6 and OSI
RFC5905
Network Time Protocol Version 4: Protocol and Algorithms Specification
RFC8573
Message Authentication Code for the Network Time Protocol
draft-odonoghue-ntpv4-control-01
Control Messages Protocol for Use with Network Time Protocol Version 4
Updates RFC5905: Support for AES-CMAC-128

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
NTPv0
RFC958
NTPv1
RFC1059
NTPv2
RFC1119
NTPv3
RFC1305, RFC1361, RFC1769
NTPv4
RFC5905, RFC4330, RFC2030
NTPv2 control
RFC1119
NTPv3 control
RFC1305
NTPv4 control
draft-odonoghue-ntpv4-control-01
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
