Test Suite: NTP Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

Network Time Protocol (NTP) is the de-facto standard protocol for time synchronization in modern communication networks. NTP has been designed for a tiered approach in which NTP entities with access to the most accurate clocks provide time for peers further down in the hierarchy. All peers depend on the proper functioning of their higher peers. As almost all network devices and services depend on accurate timekeeping and time synchronization, the robust functioning of NTP implementations is absolutely crucial to modern communication networks. NTP Test Suite has been designed to search NTP implementations for any security-related robustness flaws, thus improving overall software quality and reliability, as well as securing communication networks by preventing the tampering with invalid timekeeping information.