RFC768
User Datagram Protocol
RFC793
Transmission Control Protocol
RFC894
A Standard for the Transmission of IP Datagrams over Ethernet Networks
RFC1035
Domain Implementation and Specification
RFC1887
An Architecture for IPv6 Unicast Address Allocation
RFC2104
HMAC: Keyed-Hashing for Message Authentication
RFC2375
IPv6 Multicast Address Assignments
RFC2403
The Use of HMAC-MD5-96 within ESP and AH
RFC2404
The Use of HMAC-SHA1-96 within ESP and AH
RFC2405
The ESP DES-CBC Cipher Algorithm With Explicit IV
RFC2410
The NULL Encryption Algorithm and Its Use With IPsec
RFC2451
The ESP CBC-Mode Cipher Algorithms
RFC2460
Internet Protocol, Version 6 (IPv6) Specification
Obsoletes RFC1883
RFC2462
IPv6 Stateless Address Autoconfiguration
Obsoletes RFC1971
RFC2464
Transmission of IPv6 Packets over Ethernet Networks
Obsoletes RFC1972
RFC2471
IPv6 Testing Address Allocation
Obsoletes RFC1897
RFC2526
Reserved IPv6 Subnet Anycast Addresses
RFC2928
Initial IPv6 Sub-TLA ID Assignments
RFC3041
Privacy Extensions for Stateless Address Autoconfiguration in IPv6
RFC3178
IPv6 Multihoming Support at Site Exit Routers
RFC3306
Unicast-Prefix-based IPv6 Multicast Addresses
RFC3484
Default Address Selection for Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6)
RFC3531
A Flexible Method for Managing the Assignment of Bits of an IPv6 Address Block
RFC3587
IPv6 Global Unicast Address Format
Obsoletes RFC2374, RFC2073
RFC3602
The AES-CBC Cipher Algorithm and Its Use with IPsec
RFC3769
Requirements for IPv6 prefix delegation
RFC3775
Mobility Support in IPv6
Obsoleted by RFC6275
RFC3879
Deprecating Site Local Addresses
RFC3956
Embedding the Rendezvous Point (RP) Address in an IPv6 Multicast Address
RFC3963
Network Mobility (NEMO) Basic Support Protocol
RFC4007
IPv6 Scoped Address Architecture
RFC4068
Fast Handovers for Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC4193
Unique Local IPv6 Unicast Addresses
RFC4283
Mobile Node Identifier Option for Mobile IPv6 (MIPv6)
RFC4285
Authentication Protocol for Mobile IPv6
RFC4294
IPv6 Node Requirements
RFC4291
IPv6 Addressing Architecture
Obsoletes RFC3513, RFC2373, RFC1884
RFC4301
Security Architecture for the Internet Protocol
Obsoletes RFC2401, RFC1825
RFC4302
IP Authentication Header
Obsoletes RFC2402, RFC1826
RFC4303
IP Encapsulating Security Payload
Obsoletes RFC2406, RFC1827
RFC4308
Cryptographic Suites for IPsec
RFC4311
IPv6 Host-to-Router Load Sharing
RFC4443
Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMPv6) for the Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) Specification
Obsoletes RFC2463, RFC1885
RFC4489
A Method for Generating Link Scoped IPv6 Multicast Addresses
RFC4727
Experimental Values in IPv4, IPv6, ICMPv6, UDP and TCP Headers
RFC4835
Cryptographic Algorithm Implementation Requirements for Encapsulating Security Payload (ESP) and Authentication Header (AH)
Obsoletes RFC4305, RFC2402, RFC2406
RFC4861
Neighbor Discovery for IP Version 6 (IPv6)
Obsoletes RFC1970, RFC2461
RFC4866
Enhanced Route Optimization for Mobile IPv6
RFC5026
Mobile IPv6 Bootstrapping in Split Scenario
RFC5094
Mobile IPv6 Vendor-Specific messages
RFC5096
Mobile IPv6 Experimental Messages
RFC5142
Mobility Header Home Agent Switch Message
RFC5149
Service Selection for Mobile IPv6
RFC5213
Proxy Mobile IPv6
RFC5271
Mobile IPv6 Fast Handovers for 3G CDMA Networks
Anomaly only
RFC5555
Mobile IPv6 Support for Dual Stack Hosts and Routers
RFC5568
Mobile IPv6 Fast Handover
RFC5648
Multiple Care-of Addresses Registration
RFC5844
IPv4 Support for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC5845
Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE) Key Option for Proxy Mobile IPv6
RFC5846
Binding Revocation for IPv6 Mobility
RFC5847
Heartbeat Mechanism for Proxy Mobile IPv6
RFC5949
Fast Handovers for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC6058
Transient Binding for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC6088
Traffic Selectors for Flow Bindings
Anomaly only
RFC6089
Flow Bindings in Mobile IPv6 and Network Mobility (NEMO) Basic Support
Updates RFC5648 (Anomaly only)
RFC6275
Mobility support in IPv6
Obsoletes RFC3775
RFC6463
Runtime Local Mobility Anchor (LMA) Assignment Support for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC6602
Bulk Binding Update Support for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC6705
Localized Routing for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC6757
Access Network Identifier (ANI) Option for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Updated by RFC7563 (Anomaly only)
RFC6909
IPv4 Traffic Offload Selector Option for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7028
Multicast Mobility Routing Optimizations for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7077
Update Notifications for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7109
Flow Bindings Initiated by Home Agents for Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7148
Prefix Delegation Support for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7161
Proxy Mobile IPv6 (PMIPv6) Multicast Handover Optimization by the Subscription Information Acquisition through the LMA (SIAL)
Anomaly only
RFC7222
Quality-of-Service Option for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7389
Separation of Control and User Plane for Proxy Mobile IPv6
Anomaly only
RFC7411
Multicast Listener Extensions for Mobile IPv6 (MIPv6) and Proxy Mobile IPv6 (PMIPv6) Fast Handovers
Updates RFC5568 (Anomaly only)
RFC7563
Extensions to the Proxy Mobile IPv6 (PMIPv6) Access Network Identifier Option
Updates RFC6757 (Anomaly only)
RFC7864
Proxy Mobile IPv6 Extensions to Support Flow Mobility
Updates RFC5213 (Anomaly only)
RFC8127
Mobile Access Gateway Configuration Parameters Controlled by the Local Mobility Anchor
Anomaly only
RFC8278
Mobile Access Gateway (MAG) Multipath Options
Anomaly only
3GPP TS 29.275 V15.0.0
Proxy Mobile IPv6 (PMIPv6) based Mobility and Tunnelling protocols
3GPP TS 29.282 V15.0.0
Mobile IPv6 vendor specific option format and usage within 3GPP