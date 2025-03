Test Suite: SigComp Server Test Suite

Direction: Server

Signaling Compression (SigComp) is a solution for compressing messages generated by application protocols such as the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) and the Real Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP). The decompression functionality is provided by a Universal Decompressor Virtual Machine (UDVM) which provides an instruction set optimised for decompression algorithms. The bytecode for decompressing the compressed message is transmitted with the message.