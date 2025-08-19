SLMP Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
SLMP Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

SLMP (SeamLess Message Protocol) is a common protocol to implement communication between applications seamlessly without awareness of the network hierarchy and boundaries between the CC-Link family network and general-purpose Ethernet devices.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
BAP-C2006ENG-003-Q
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Protocol)
https://www.cc-link.org/
BAP-C2006ENG-001-R
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
https://www.cc-link.org/

Tool-specific information

Supported PDU-Types
Specifications
Notes
ST (Single-Transmission)
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Protocol)
MT (Multi-Transmission)
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Protocol)
EMT (Extended-Multi-Transmission)
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Protocol)
LMT (Large-Node Number-Multi-Transmission)
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Protocol)

Supported Function Categories
Specifications
Notes
Internal memory
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Dual port memory
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Extension module
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Remote control
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Drive memory
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Files
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Loobpack test
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Error initialization
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Remote password
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
On-demand
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Data collection
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Device connection
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Settings parameters for SLMP devices
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Settings parameters for CC-Link IE Field devices
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Settings parameters for CC-Link IE TSN devices
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Monitoring device
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Accessing CAN application objects
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Accessing other open networks
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Diagnosing CC-Link IE Field network
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Managing the CC-Link IE TSN network
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Link device parameter
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Event history
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Backup/restoration
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Slave station parameter automatic setting
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Cyclic start/stop
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Reserved station
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Watchdog counter
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Slave station information
SLMP (Seamless Message Protocol) Specification (Overview)
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
