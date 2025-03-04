SMB3 Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
SMB3 Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

In computer networking, Server Message Block 3 operates as an application-layer network protocol on the top of TCP. SMB3 is used to provide shared access to files, printers, and miscellaneous services. SMB3 also implements an authenticated inter-process communication (IPC) mechanism. SMB3.0, SMB3.0.2 and SMB3.1.1 dialect negotiations are supported.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
MS-SMB2
Server Message Block (SMB) Protocol Versions 2 and 3
Suite supports SMB3.0 , SMB3.0.2 and SMB3.1.1 dialects
MS-SMB
Server Message Block (SMB) Protocol Specification
MS-NLMP
NT LAN Manager (NTLM) Authentication Protocol Specification
MS-SPNG
Simple and Protected Generic Security Service Application Program Interface Negotiation Mechanism (SPNEGO) Protocol Extensions
MS-RPCE
Remote Procedure Call Protocol Extensions
Based on Open Group DCE/RPC
MS-FSCC
File System Control Codes
Control codes are supported in Create messages. Other FSCC specific contents are used only in anomalization
MS-SWN
Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) Transport Protocol Specification
Partially supported in valid-case
RFC1002
Protocol Standard for a NetBIOS Service on a TCP/UDP Transport
RFC2743
Generic Security Service Application Program Interface Version 2, Update 1
RFC4178
The Simple and Protected Generic Security Service Application Program Interface (GSS-API) Negotiation Mechanism

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Negotiate Response, SMB3

MS-SMB2

Session Setup Response

MS-SMB2

Logoff Response

MS-SMB2

Tree Connect Response

MS-SMB2

Tree Disconnect Response

MS-SMB2

Create Response

MS-SMB2

Close Response

MS-SMB2

Flush Response

MS-SMB2

Read Response

MS-SMB2

Write Response

MS-SMB2

Lock Response

MS-SMB2

Ioctl Response

MS-SMB2

Cancel Response

MS-SMB2

Echo Response

MS-SMB2

Query Directory Response

MS-SMB2

Change Notify Response

MS-SMB2

Query Info Response

MS-SMB2

Set Info Response

MS-SMB2

Untested messages
Specifications
Oplock Break Acknowledgment

MS-SMB2

Lease Break Acknowledgment

MS-SMB2

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved