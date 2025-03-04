SSH1 Server Data Sheet
Test Suite:
SSH1 Server
Direction:
Server

SSH (Secure Shell) is a program to log into another computer over a network, to execute commands in a remote machine, and to move files from one machine to another. It provides strong authentication and secure communications over insecure networks.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
SSH RFC 1.5

The SSH (Secure Shell) Remote Login Protocol

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
SSH_CMSG_SESSION_KEY

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_CMSG_USER

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_CMSG_AUTH_RHOSTS

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_CMSG_AUTH_RSA

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_CMSG_AUTH_RSA_RESPONSE

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_CMSG_AUTH_PASSWORD

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_CMSG_AUTH_RHOSTS_RSA

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_CMSG_AUTH_REQUEST_PTY

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_CMSG_EXEC_CMD

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_CMSG_EXEC_SHELL

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_CMSG_EXIT_CONFIRMATION

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_CMSG_PORT_FORWARD_REQUEST

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_CMSG_STDIN_DATA

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_SMSG_PUBLIC_KEY

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_SMSG_SUCCESS

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_SMSG_FAILURE

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_SMSG_AUTH_RSA_CHALLENGE

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_SMSG_EXITSTATUS

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_SMSG_STDOUT_DATA

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_MSG_DISCONNECT

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_MSG_PORT_OPEN

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_MSG_CHANNEL_OPEN_CONFIRMATION

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_MSG_CHANNEL_DATA

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_MSG_CHANNEL_CLOSE

SSH RFC 1.5

SSH_MSG_CHANNEL_CLOSE_CONFIRMATION

SSH RFC 1.5

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
