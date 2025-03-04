Test Suite: FuzzBox Thread MAC Test Suite

Direction: Typically Test suite is an end device and test target is border router.

Thread protocol is a low-power mesh network running on top of 802.15.4 MAC layer and IPv6. Thread is designed for Internet of Things. Thread is also used as one of the transport layer for Matter. The FuzzBox Thread MAC Test Suite is a Defensics test suite designed for testing IEEE 802.15.4 medium access control (MAC) layer of the Thread protocol stack.