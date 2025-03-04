FuzzBox Thread MAC Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
FuzzBox Thread MAC Test Suite
Direction:
Typically Test suite is an end device and test target is border router.

Thread protocol is a low-power mesh network running on top of 802.15.4 MAC layer and IPv6. Thread is designed for Internet of Things. Thread is also used as one of the transport layer for Matter. The FuzzBox Thread MAC Test Suite is a Defensics test suite designed for testing IEEE 802.15.4 medium access control (MAC) layer of the Thread protocol stack.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Thread Specification

Thread 1.1.1 Specification

IEEE 802.15.4-2006

Part 15.4: Wireless Medium Access Control (MAC) and Physical Layer (PHY) Specifications for Low-Rate Wireless Personal Area Networks (WPANs)

Tool-specific information

Tested messages
Specifications
Notes
Beacon Request
IEEE 802.15.4-2006
Command frame
IEEE 802.15.4-2006
Anomalies only
Data frame
IEEE 802.15.4-2006
Beacon
IEEE 802.15.4-2006
Association request
IEEE 802.15.4-2006
Anomalies only
Disassociation request
IEEE 802.15.4-2006
Anomalies only
Multipurpose frame
IEEE 802.15.4-2006
Anomalies only

Supported features
Specification
Notes
MAC Layer encryption for Data Frame
IEEE 802.15.4-2006
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
