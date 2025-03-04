Calendar Data Sheet
Test Suite:
Calendar
Direction:
File format

iCalendar and vCalendar are protocols for exchanging calendar data and for scheduling events. They are widely supported in calendar programs. Since the proper functioning of calendar software is vital to the modern society, the dependability of iCalendar and vCalendar implementations must be verified. This test suite can be used to test software supporting iCalendar and vCalendar file formats for security flaws and robustness problems.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
vCalendar 1.0

versit vCalendar 1.0

RFC2445

Internet Calendaring and Scheduling Core Object Specification (iCalendar)

Tool-specific information

Tested components
Notes
Specifications
VEVENT
Calendar event component
vCalendar 1.0
VTODO
Calendar to-do component
vCalendar 1.0
VEVENT
Calendar event component
RFC2445
VTODO
Calendar to-do component
RFC2445
VALARM
Calendar event reminder component
RFC2445
VTIMEZONE
Time-zone definition component
RFC2445
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
