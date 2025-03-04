Test Suite: Calendar

Direction: File format

iCalendar and vCalendar are protocols for exchanging calendar data and for scheduling events. They are widely supported in calendar programs. Since the proper functioning of calendar software is vital to the modern society, the dependability of iCalendar and vCalendar implementations must be verified. This test suite can be used to test software supporting iCalendar and vCalendar file formats for security flaws and robustness problems.