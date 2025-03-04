Test Suite: WebSocket Client Test Suite

Direction: Client

The WebSocket protocol enables bidirectional, full-duplex communication channel over a single TCP socket. The WebSocket Protocol is designed to work between web browsers and servers, but it can be used in any application. The goal of the WebSocket protocol is to provide a mechanism for applications in web browsers that need two-way communication with servers that does not rely on opening multiple HTTP connections. This test suite can be used to test WebSocket clients for security flaws and robustness problems. The test suite contains test cases for testing WebSocket protocol specific operations like WebSocket Handshake and control frames. Additionally, the test suite can be configured to test web service specific payload which goes over the WebSocket.