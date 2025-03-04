XnAP Client Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
XnAP Client Test Suite
Direction:
Client

Defensics XnAP Server Test Suite tests the robustness of Xn Application Protocol implementations. It attempts to discover bugs in tested implementations by sending invalid, incorrect and malformed data and data structures. The test suite is intended strictly for automated black-box negative testing in an isolated lab environment.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
TS 38.423
5G; NG-RAN; Xn Application Protocol (XnAP)
Supported specification version: 18.0.0
TS 36.331
LTE; Evolved Universal Terrestrial Radio Access (E-UTRA); Radio Resource Control (RRC); Protocol specification
Supported specification version: 18.0.0
TS 38.331
5G; NR; Radio Resource Control (RRC); Protocol specification
Supported specification version: 18.0.0

Tool-specific information

Tested interfaces
Notes
Xn

Test suite acts as NG-RAN node and tests another NG-RAN node.

Tested messages
Notes
Handover Request Acknowledge

TS 38.423 (with HandoverCommand defined in TS 36.331 or TS 38.331)

Handover Preparation Failure

TS 38.423

UE Context Release

TS 38.423

Retrieve UE Context Response

TS 38.423 (with HandoverPreparationInformation defined in TS 36.331 or TS 38.331)

Retrieve UE Context Failure

TS 38.423

Handover Success

TS 38.423

Conditional Handover Cancel

TS 38.423

SNode Addition Request Acknowledge

TS 38.423 (with CG-Config defined in TS 38.331)

SNode Addition Request Reject

TS 38.423

SNode Modification Required

TS 38.423 (with CG-Config defined in TS 38.331)

SNode Change Required

TS 38.423 (with CG-Config defined in TS 38.331)

SNode Counter Check Request

TS 38.423

SNode Release Request Acknowledge

TS 38.423

SNode Release Request Reject

TS 38.423

Activity Notification

TS 38.423

Secondary RAT Data Usage Report

TS 38.423

Xn Setup Response

TS 38.423 (with MeasurementTimingConfiguration defined in TS 38.331)

Xn Setup Failure

TS 38.423

NG-RAN Node Configuration Update Acknowledge

TS 38.423

NG-RAN Node Configuration Update Failure

TS 38.423

Cell Activation Response

TS 38.423

Cell Activation Failure

TS 38.423

Reset Response

TS 38.423

Xn Removal Response

TS 38.423

Xn Removal Failure

TS 38.423

Failure Indication

TS 38.423

Resource Status Response

TS 38.423

Resource Status Update

TS 38.423

Mobility Change Acknowledge

TS 38.423

Partial UE Context Transfer

TS 38.423 (with RLC-BearerConfig defined in TS 38.331)

Cell Traffic Trace

TS 38.423

Scg Failure Transfer

TS 38.423

IAB Transport Migration Management Response

TS 38.423

IAB Transport Migration Management Reject

TS 38.423

IAB Transport Migration Modification Request

TS 38.423

IAB Resource Coordination Response

TS 38.423

Data Collection Start Request

TS 38.423

Data Collection Stop Request

TS 38.423

Data Collection Update

TS 38.423

RACH Indication

TS 38.423

Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
Contact Us
©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved