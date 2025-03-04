Defensics XnAP Server Test Suite tests the robustness of Xn Application Protocol implementations. It attempts to discover bugs in tested implementations by sending invalid, incorrect and malformed data and data structures. The test suite is intended strictly for automated black-box negative testing in an isolated lab environment.
Test suite acts as NG-RAN node and tests another NG-RAN node.
TS 38.423 (with HandoverCommand defined in TS 36.331 or TS 38.331)
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423 (with HandoverPreparationInformation defined in TS 36.331 or TS 38.331)
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423 (with CG-Config defined in TS 38.331)
TS 38.423
TS 38.423 (with CG-Config defined in TS 38.331)
TS 38.423 (with CG-Config defined in TS 38.331)
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423 (with MeasurementTimingConfiguration defined in TS 38.331)
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423 (with RLC-BearerConfig defined in TS 38.331)
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423
TS 38.423