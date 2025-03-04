Zigbee protocol is the Connectivity Standards Alliance (formerly known as Zigbee Alliance) defined full-stack solution for wireless personal area networks (WPAN). The Zigbee stack architecture is made up of a set of blocks called layers. Each layer performs a specific set of services for the layer above. The FuzzBox Zigbee APS Test Suite is a Defensics test suite designed for testing Application Support Sublayer (APS) of the Zigbee protocol stack.
The Zigbee Specification describes the infrastructure and services available to applications operating on the Zigbee platform.
This specification defines the base device behavior specification for devices operating on the ZigBee-PRO stack, ensuring profile interoperability between application profiles.
This document defines the Zigbee Cluster Library..
IEEE Standard for Low Rate Wireless Networks