ZIP Test Suite Data Sheet
Test Suite:
ZIP Test Suite
Direction:
Not applicable

ZIP file test suite is a suite for ZIP file format. ZIP is universally used to aggregate, compress, and encrypt files into a single interoperable container. This test suite can be used for robustness testing of ZIP implementations.

Used specifications

Specification
Title
Notes
ZIP Specification
.ZIP File Format Specification Version: 6.3.8
Status: Final - Replaces Version 6.3.7. Revised: June 15, 2020.

Tool-specific information

Supported ZIP chunks
Description
Specification
Local file header
N/A
ZIP Specification
Data descriptor
N/A
ZIP Specification
Central directory header
N/A
ZIP Specification
ZIP64 end of central directory record
It is only available when the ZIP64 large file feature is enabled.
ZIP Specification
ZIP64 end of central directory locator
It is only available when the ZIP64 large file feature is enabled.
ZIP Specification
End of central directory record
N/A
ZIP Specification
Test tool general features
  • Fully automated black-box negative testing
  • Ready-made test cases
  • Written in Java(tm)
  • GUI command line remote interface modes
  • Instrumentation (health-check) capability
  • Support and maintenance
  • Comprehensive user documentation
  • Results reporting and analysis
