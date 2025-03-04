ZIP file test suite is a suite for ZIP file format. ZIP is universally used to aggregate, compress, and encrypt files into a single interoperable container. This test suite can be used for robustness testing of ZIP implementations.
Used specifications
Specification
Title
Notes
ZIP Specification
.ZIP File Format Specification Version: 6.3.8
Status: Final - Replaces Version 6.3.7. Revised: June 15, 2020.
Tool-specific information
Supported ZIP chunks
Description
Specification
Local file header
N/A
ZIP Specification
Data descriptor
N/A
ZIP Specification
Central directory header
N/A
ZIP Specification
ZIP64 end of central directory record
It is only available when the ZIP64 large file feature is enabled.
ZIP Specification
ZIP64 end of central directory locator
It is only available when the ZIP64 large file feature is enabled.