The attack is possible thanks to HTML frames (iframes), the ability to display web pages within other web pages through frames. If a web page allows itself to be displayed within a frame, an attacker can cover the original web page with a hidden, transparent layer with its own JavaScript and UI elements. The attacker then tricks users into visiting the malicious page, which looks just like a site users know and trust. There is no indication there is a hidden UI layered over the original site. Users click a link or a button, expecting a particular action from the original site, and the attacker’s script runs instead. But the attacker’s script can also execute the expected action to make it appear nothing has gone wrong.

Clickjacking itself is not the end goal of the attack; it is simply a means of launching some other attack by making users think they are doing something safe. The actual attack can be virtually anything possible via web pages. This ranges from malicious actions, such as installing malware or stealing credentials, to more innocuous things, such as boosting click stats on unrelated sites, boosting ad revenues on sites, gaining likes on Facebook, or increasing views of YouTube videos.