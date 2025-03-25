Similar to its cousin penetration testing (which uses simulated cyberattacks against your systems to identify vulnerabilities), cloud penetration testing (pen testing) engages the same concept but is performed on cloud-native systems. This form of security testing is used to identify security risks and vulnerabilities, and provide actionable remediation advice.
Cloud penetration testing empowers organizations to bolster the security of their cloud environments, prevent avoidable breaches to their systems, and remain compliant with their industry’s regulations. It does this by helping to identify vulnerabilities, risks, and gaps in a security program. The actionable remediation advice it provides allows security teams to prioritize activities and attend to security issues in alignment with their greatest business risks.
Specifically, cloud pen testing
Pen testing in a cloud environment usually narrows in on three main considerations.
The testing uses a three-step process.
There are three types of cloud pen testing. Determining which type of testing to use depends on the specific needs and requirements of the system(s) under test. All three forms involve testers “poking and prodding” the system as an attacker would, in order to identify real and exploitable weaknesses in the system.
The primary difference between traditional and cloud penetration testing is the environment on which they are performed; cloud penetration testing is the same as traditional penetration testing but performed on cloud services.
Additionally, cloud environments come from cloud service providers, like AWS and GCP. These cloud providers have strict guidelines for how pen testing should be performed. The combination of security activities from cloud providers and your own pen testing make for a more complete security stance. In traditional environments (on premises), you alone are responsible for performing security activities.
Some of the most commonly identified threats in cloud environments include
