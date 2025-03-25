The primary difference between traditional and cloud penetration testing is the environment on which they are performed; cloud penetration testing is the same as traditional penetration testing but performed on cloud services.

Additionally, cloud environments come from cloud service providers, like AWS and GCP. These cloud providers have strict guidelines for how pen testing should be performed. The combination of security activities from cloud providers and your own pen testing make for a more complete security stance. In traditional environments (on premises), you alone are responsible for performing security activities.

