Ethical hackers use their knowledge and skills to secure and improve the technology of organizations. They provide an essential service by looking for vulnerabilities that can lead to a security breach, and they report the identified vulnerabilities to the organization. Additionally, they provide remediation advice. In many cases, ethical hackers also perform a retest to ensure the vulnerabilities are fully resolved.

The goal of malicious hackers is to gain unauthorized access to a resource (the more sensitive the better) for financial gain or personal recognition. Some malicious hackers deface websites or crash back-end servers for fun, reputation damage, or to cause financial loss. The methods used and vulnerabilities found remain unreported. They aren’t concerned with improving the organizations security posture.