Traditional telecom networks, including the public switched telephone network (PTSN), were closed, circuit-switched networks that relied on a network of fixed-line analog telephone systems. However, as telecom networks including the PTSN have moved to digital, they have adopted packet-switched technology.

Today, telecom networks comprise analog, digital, and mobile communications networks. This convergence is known as the next-generation network (NGN). In the NGN, one network transports all information and services (voice, data, and all sorts of media, such as video) using internet protocol (IP) packets. You might also hear them referred to as all IP networks.

As mobile networks evolved to include all IP NGNs, new and more powerful access technologies opened telecommunication networks to risks very much like those we’re become accustomed to on the open internet. As the industry transitions from the mature internet protocol version 4 (IPv4) to the new and immature internet protocol version 6 (IPv6), while also moving from 4G/LTE to 5G mobile standards, increased security risks are being seen across the board.

Whether you’re securing the telecom networks your business relies on or developing applications in-house for voice over IP (VoIP) calls, Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, or mobile applications, your customers rely on you to ensure their safety.