UL 2900 is important because products are becoming more interconnected. And as they become more interconnected, they become more vulnerable to cyber attack. Statista forecasts that the number of connected “things” will reach 31 billion by 2025.

According to a 2024 report, “22% of organizations have had a serious or business-disrupting IoT security incident in the past 12 months”

Each device connected to the internet is a potential attack point for cyber criminals. Attacks are becoming more sophisticated, more difficult to protect against, and costlier than ever. Security precautions for IoT devices are critical for consumers and businesses alike.