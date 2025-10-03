Most organizations collaborate with vendors to reduce costs or create more efficient business operations. When an organization partners with a third party, there is often a great deal of confidential data that is shared with that vendor, and potentially to external parties. For this reason, vendor risk management is a highly important security topic that firms should account for in a security initiative.
Vulnerability risk management is the process of evaluating vendors prior to establishing a contract of the potential risks that an organization faces when transferring information and/or allowing a vendor to store your organization’s sensitive information.
If the personally identifiable information (PII) of your customers is accessed through your vendor network by hackers, it can cause legal, financial, and reputational risks for your organization. As such, organizations should get ahead of the risk and create a strategy that accounts for specific vendors with whom your firm works.
The strategy should outline:
Selecting the right vendors to work with is a critical first step within the vendor risk management process. Before selecting a vendor, use due diligence to verify the following areas of the partnership (note that this list isn’t exhaustive):
Armed with this information, develop a risk assessment profile identifying the possible risks.
Next, establish a risk management strategy including the necessary steps to mitigate those risks. If your organization already has a strategy in place, note that you may need to add or modify a clause in the document for each vendor with whom you’d like to work. Once the strategy is in place, utilize it for a periodic vendor review.
These eight steps present a high-level overview of elements that make up a strong vendor risk management strategy:
There are four items to consider within your organization to ensure a proactive vendor risk management strategy:
The focus of the strategy should be on improving the design and solving any problems along the way rather than collecting data. This will allow you to create a value-added ecosystem for you and your vendors.
Statistics show that nearly two-thirds of security breaches originate from third parties. For example, in the December 2013 Target breach, the attack was enabled by an email phishing attack on an HVAC contractor. An employee of the contractor clicked a malicious link which ultimately led to the compromise of millions of credit cards. This is one of many examples highlighting why the security of your vendors directly affects your firm.
Vendors can improve credibility by having proper documentation and policies in place that are an auditing requirement. These firms should also educate all levels of employees of the importance of third-party security.
Provide a vendor risk management questionnaire to each potential vendor your firm is considering. The vendor risk management questionnaire should be detailed and granular. However, a selection of important questions to include in your list are as follows:
