Developers

Accelerate development velocity by leveraging open source libraries without being burdened by lengthy approval processes or time-consuming scans.

DevOps Teams

Integrate with SCM/CI tools to automate scans, issue alerts, and halt builds based on policy violations.

Security teams

Automatically enforce policy without slowing down development, and consume results in a simple, unified application security testing dashboard.

Why Black Duck for Software Composition Analysis? 

Help teams manage the securityquality, and license compliance risks that come with the use of open source dependencies in applications and containers.

  • Built on the market-leading SCA technology for rapid and accurate vulnerability detection.
  • Requires no hardware or software installation and has a user interface friendly to developers and security teams.
  • Scalable solution with elastic capacity for dynamic resource allocation and utilization, with no limits on team size or scans.
  • Seamless integration into DevOps workflows, including SCM/CI tools.
  • Concurrent scanning across multiple projects to save time and resources, with reduced scan times through incremental scanning.
  • Flexible configuration options based on individual needs, including application, project, schedule, or SDLC events.
  • Automated scanning and policy enforcement for increased accuracy and time savings.
  • A unified view of scan results for improved visibility, with expert onboarding and support services to ensure a successful implementation.

Multiple powerful analysis engines in a single solution

Polaris brings our market-leading security analysis engines together in a unified platform, giving you the flexibility to run different tests at different times based on application, project, schedule, or SDLC events.

fAST Static

Static Analysis Tools

Find and fix security defects in proprietary code and infrastructure-as-code (IaC) templates with fast incremental scanning that delivers accurate results and reduces scan times by limiting analysis to code that has changed since the last scan.

fAST SCA

Software composition analysis tools

Identify vulnerabilities in your application’s software supply chain with detailed guidance to help you assess severity and impact as well as potential workaround and upgrade options.

fAST Dynamic

dynamic analysis tools

Streamline dynamic testing for web applications. Perform quick, self-serve scans that require minimal setup and are designed for the modern web's complexities.

