SANS 2025 AI Survey

Measuring AI’s Impact on Security Three Years Later

How is AI being used in application security?

To answer this question, Black Duck commissioned the SANS Institute to evaluate AI use in security organizations worldwide. Respondents included security professionals based in North America, Europe, and Latin and South America. They represented technology, government, cybersecurity, finance, and other industries.

Findings included

  • 37% of organizations are using AI in their application security activities
  • Nearly 60% of them struggle with integrating AI tools into existing workflows and pipelines
  • Nearly 50% report issues with AI model reliability

Download the full report now to learn why security professionals are both bullish and cautious on their use of AI in securing software and other cyber properties.

SANS 2025 AI Survey: Measuring AI's Impact on Security Three Years Later cover

Download the report now

"When asked about the most significant challenges or limitations they face incorporating AI into AppSec efforts, 60% cited integrating AI tools with existing AppSec methods and 51% mentioned high complexity and resource demands. This suggests that more mature tools and more expertise in AI among cybersecurity professionals are needed."

SANS 2025 AI Survey: Measuring AI’s Impact on Security Three Years Later

©2025 Black Duck Software, Inc. All Rights Reserved