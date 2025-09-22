Measuring AI’s Impact on Security Three Years Later

How is AI being used in application security?

To answer this question, Black Duck commissioned the SANS Institute to evaluate AI use in security organizations worldwide. Respondents included security professionals based in North America, Europe, and Latin and South America. They represented technology, government, cybersecurity, finance, and other industries.

Findings included

37% of organizations are using AI in their application security activities

Nearly 60% of them struggle with integrating AI tools into existing workflows and pipelines

Nearly 50% report issues with AI model reliability

