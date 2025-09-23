Transform your application security program with the help of industry-leading experts

Billions of lines of code are being written every day. Testing all that code—both proprietary and open source—for security issues and vulnerabilities is more important than ever. But the velocity and frequency of builds required by DevOps makes security testing a daunting challenge.

This paper examines the best practices and strategies for developing a software security program, including the use of third-party experts. Using principles from the Building Security In Maturity Model (BSIMM), the paper shows how Black Duck® can help you develop a roadmap for DevSecOps integration, cloud security, security training, and more.