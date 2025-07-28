DevSecOps teams are encountering significant challenges in managing risks across their organizations. The rise of AI-driven development has accelerated code generation, and the sheer volume of code makes it difficult for teams to maintain clear visibility into security and license issues. Organizational silos and the speed of AI can also create gaps in communication and oversight, leaving applications vulnerable.

To address these challenges, organizations must integrate robust security practices and AppSec tools seamlessly into their development workflows. This guide addresses how DevSecOps teams can ensure consistent visibility across their projects, pipelines, and risks.

Download the guide to learn