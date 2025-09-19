Increase Enterprise AppSec Risk Visibility with ASPM

The proliferation of AppSec teams, tools, and processes have made it increasingly difficult for organizations to understand their AppSec risk across their enterprise. A recent analyst report found that 42% of organizations cited visibility into testing results as their top challenge. Without a clear picture of AppSec risk, organizations can’t provide a snapshot of their risk posture to their executive leadership or customers.

Organizations need an AppSec risk management tool that provides risk visibility across all stages of software development by bringing together testing, policy, and orchestration to integrate security activities intelligently and consistently across the software development life cycle. This guide examines how an application security posture management (ASPM) solution can help organizations centralize AppSec risk visibility and governance within their enterprise.

Download the guide to learn