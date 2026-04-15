Securing the Software Supply Chain: Your Roadmap to CRA, FDA, and NIST Compliance

This guide provides a comprehensive roadmap for organizations facing new cybersecurity compliance requirements in the EU, U.S. medical device market, and federal contracting space. We break down the EU Cyber Resilience Act, FDCA Section 524B, and NIST Secure Software Development Framework to reveal core commonalities and unique requirements. You'll discover actionable strategies for achieving compliance, from automating SBOM generation to implementing life cycle vulnerability management, before critical deadlines arrive in 2026 and 2027.