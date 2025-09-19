Know What’s in Your Code: Secure Your Software Supply Chain

In today’s market, every business is a software business, and the quality and security of software is critical to a business’s success. However, modern applications have become increasingly complex, making it more difficult for teams to identify, manage, and track the code, APIs, user interfaces, workflows, and other elements that make up a software supply chain. The latest “Open Source Security and Risk Analysis” report highlights this struggle, noting that 84% of scanned codebases contained at least one open source vulnerability.

In this guide, we examine three key areas in your software supply chain where DevSecOps teams can prioritize their security efforts. We also highlight application security testing tools that enable teams to establish a complete view of their software supply chain, including detecting and managing open source and its dependencies, identifying quality and license issues, and detecting malicious code.