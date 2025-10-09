Guide to Application Security: What to Look For and Why
DevSecOps and Application Security Best Practices
Does your organization do software development in-house? If you’d like to learn more about application security but don’t know where to start, this white paper will arm you with development and security fundamentals.
Inside you'll find:
- Key concepts, terminology, and why DevSecOps and cloud development matters
- The trade-offs of different AppSec tools (e.g., SAST, DAST, IAST) and which tools are best suited for DevSecOps and which are not
- What features heads of development and/or CISOs should look for in an AppSec tool or software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform
- More about the Black Duck Polaris™ Platform and how it uniquely addresses development and security challenges