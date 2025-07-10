Moving to a DevSecOps model doesn’t have to be complicated. With today’s leading AppSec solutions from Black Duck, your organization can easily shift security left without slowing down your development teams.
The Black Duck Polaris™ Platform is an integrated, cloud-based application security testing solution that can help you easily onboard your developers and start scanning code in minutes. And your security teams can centrally track and manage AppSec testing activities and risks across thousands of apps to ensure full security coverage across your pipelines, teams, and business units.
Black Duck also offers a wide range of extensions and plugins to empower your developers to write secure code in real time and ensure the flexibility of their pipelines in the future. Code Sight™ provides rapid, IDE-based testing so your developers can write more-secure code and fix vulnerable components before pushing software downstream. Developers can quickly and accurately detect security defects and view detailed remediation guidance, all without leaving the IDE.
The Black Duck GitHub Action, GitLab Template, Azure DevOps Extension, and Jenkins plugins create seamless connectivity to test servers, which enables developers and DevOps teams to embed security testing into their existing workflows. Once configured, these plugins run automated security checks and enforce policies and risk tolerance without any additional setup required from developers.
The Polaris platform, along with a wide range of plugins and extensions, provide a comprehensive and flexible solution that can scale and grow with your business. By centralizing control and visibility for your AppSec teams and empowering your developers to leverage security testing insights within their existing workflows, you can ensure that the software you’re developing is deployed securely and efficiently.