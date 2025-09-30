As the pace, volume, and complexity of application development continue to escalate, it becomes increasingly difficult to maintain software security and quality. More speed, more volume, and more complexity too often lead to less security and less quality.

Interactive application security testing (IAST) is an exciting option for organizations looking to maintain both the speed and complexity of their development and the quality and security of their applications.

This paper examines how IAST can be used in conjunction with other application security tools, where it can replace tools, and how its strengths are uniquely beneficial to development workflows and processes.

Backed by Forrester research data, this paper is a must-read for development and security leaders looking to optimize their application security tools.