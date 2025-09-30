Software due diligence is critical to informing tech deals and postclose integration. Well-planned due diligence can be the difference between a successful acquisition and buyer’s remorse.

Advance planning is critical. The due diligence window closes rapidly, and there are many competing demands on the target’s senior personnel. Efficiency is paramount. Coordinating across the due diligence team is important to keep from overwhelming the target with competing demands.

Areas of evaluation should include

Processes and the development organization

The code itself

Design and code quality

Security

Open source and third-party software

Download this white paper to learn more about software due diligence and how to avoid buyer's remorse in tech M&A.