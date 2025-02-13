Years of experience has taught us that half the software defects that create security problems are flaws in design. Simply testing software for security bugs within lines of code, or penetration testing your applications ignores half the problems that leave your organization vulnerable to attack.
An architecture risk analysis (ARA) is a comprehensive design review that enables you to determine your systems adherence to secure design principles. Security defects can be detected and resolved earlier in the software development life cycle (SDLC), which is less expensive, invasive, and time-consuming than waiting until code is written or QA tests are performed. However, even if your system is already built or deployed, an ARA can be immensely valuable because an application’s functionality and attack vectors are in a constant state of evolution.
By addressing security in your design, you can architect common, recurring software defects out of your code. Here is what an ARA provides.
Threat modeling identifies the types of threat agents that cause harm. It adopts the perspective of malicious hackers to see how much damage they can do. We look beyond the typical canned list of attacks to think about new or previously unconsidered attacks.,
Threat modeling defines your entire attack surface. It can identify
We recognize that every organization has a different risk profile and tolerance, so we tailor our approach to your needs and budget. Our holistic approach consists of two essential steps.
The Black Duck knowledgebase consists of relevant best practices along with a questionnaire for developers and security champions. API security, OAuth 2.0, OpenID and JWT security are just a few examples of panels.
How well do your security controls align with industry best practices?,
We evaluate the design of your key security controls against industry best practices to determine if any are misconfigured, weak, misused, or missing.
Our experts review up to 11 key security controls to find system defects that aren’t found through activities such as pen testing, DAST, or SAST.