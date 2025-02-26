This course covers the most common and devastating API security vulnerabilities of the OWASP Top 10. Throughout this course, you will learn about real-world authentication and authorization failures and potential solutions. Topics include API authentication, authorization decisions, and handling state with tokens.
Delivery Format: eLearning
Duration: 1 hour 45 minutes
Level: Intermediate
Intended Audience
Prerequisites
Introduction
Simple API Authentication Mechanisms
Advanced Client Authentication
User Authentication Strategies
Cookie Security Best Practices
Securely Handling JSON Web Tokens
Common Authorization Pitfalls
Building a Robust Authorization Strategy
Course Wrap-Up
