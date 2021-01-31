IoT device manufacturers are dealing with a serious challenge when it comes to security. Unlike cell phones, which can receive software updates for security patches and are often replaced every few years, other connected devices like smart refrigerators and thermostats lack an update mechanism and are replaced less frequently.

Over time these outdated devices can become unsecure—expanding the attack surface for hackers. And with the number of IoT devices expected to reach 21 billion by 2025, it’s important for manufacturers to consider the types of software threats that could impact the products they create. 

Watch our AppSec Decoded video series featuring Tim Mackey, principal security strategist at the Synopsys Cybersecurity Research Center, to learn how to secure connected devices and why the responsibility falls on the manufacturer. 

