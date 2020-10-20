This October marks the 17th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, an initiative aimed at bringing awareness to the shared responsibility we have in securing our world from cyberthreats. This year’s themes focus on securing and protecting IoT devices.

Over the last decade we’ve experienced a surge in consumer-grade connected products—from thermostats and kitchen appliances to baby monitors and smart bulbs.

But with the convenience of a connected world comes a trade-off in security and privacy. Hackers are finding more ways to gain access to personal information by exposing vulnerabilities in everyday devices.

In our new video series, “AppSec Decoded,” Tim Mackey, principal security strategist at the Synopsys Cybersecurity Research Centre (CyRC), sat down with Laurie Carr, blog managing editor at Synopsys, to discuss the future of IoT devices and what it means for security and privacy.