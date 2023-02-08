CRED, a FinTech commerce company launched in 2018, provides its members with a distinguished FinTech experience through elegant financial services and delightful lifestyle features. It has a strong ethos of meeting member demands, and the #SecurityFirst culture at CRED has been ingrained from the inception.

CRED has been a member of the BSIMM community since early 2022. By undergoing a BSIMM assessment, CRED wanted to identify, and if necessary, correct any maturity gaps before proceeding with further growth.