According to recent research, the average household has 25 connected devices, an increase from 11 in 2019. This widespread adoption, along with a global pandemic, has changed the way we operate and communicate, both personally and professionally.

Many industries are adapting to remote work, enabled by technology that makes possible remote patient consultation and monitoring, virtual classes, and food ordering and tracking via mobile devices. Additionally, many organizations have adapted to a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) environment as workers want to perform their tasks at home and in the office seamlessly, without switching devices. This movement toward a device-dependent workforce requires security teams to take a closer look at how they’re managing and securing the data they collect and the devices they use.

Whether it’s a personal or corporate-owned device, security teams need to enforce corporate data access and productivity rules on mobile devices through mobile device management (MDM) and mobile application management (MAM).