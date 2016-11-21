Two student teams from Harvard Business School doing project research for a Human Capital class recently met with me . During our conversation, one of the questions became vital to understanding the success of our organization: “While we clearly work together, what is the difference between Human Resources and Culture Management?”

At Synopsys, Culture Management (CM), though fully-aligned with Human Resources (HR) and the other management teams, is a distinct function that requires a unique skill set and has its own budget, resources and voice on the management team.

Our initial response to this question was that HR, at its core, focuses on the mindful management of the company’s relationship with its employees, while Culture Management focuses on the heartfelt aspects of the employees’ relationships with the company.