About BIND 9 and ISC

BIND 9 is a name server, an application that translates human-readable internet names (so-called domain names) into their numerical equivalents. For example, if I type isc.org into my browser, my computer asks a name server for the network address corresponding to isc.org. My computer and the name server communicate using a network protocol called the Domain Name System or DNS. As a conversation, it looks like this:

My computer: Hey, what is the address for isc.org?

Name server: Ok, isc.org is at 149.20.1.66.

Now that my computer has the address, it can connect directly and ask for the ISC webpage.

The full capabilities of BIND 9 are far more complex and include caching, request forwarding, load balancing, multiple security protocols, and plugins.

BIND 9 is used in a large number of the world’s name servers. Because of this scale, and because listening for incoming network queries is inherently dangerous, security is critically important in BIND 9.

BIND 9 was developed by Internet Systems Consortium (ISC), a non-profit organization founded in 1994 for the express purpose of continuing work on BIND. BIND 9 is open source software available under the MPL 2.0 license.

One of the challenges faced by the ISC team is that BIND 9 is just plain old—in human years, it’s about 24 years old, which in internet years might as well be a million. Much of BIND 9’s 683,000 lines of code were written in a simpler time, when the internet was a friendlier place and adversaries were less skilled or plentiful. And with BIND being open source and freely downloadable anonymously, nobody knows how many sites are running it and on what hardware and software, how they are using it, and therefore what features or configurations should be tested. All of these factors make it imperative that the BIND 9 development team make maximum use of automated test tools.