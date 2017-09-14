Equifax, Apache Struts, and CVE-2017-5638 vulnerability

via Krebs on Security: Visa and MasterCard are sending confidential alerts to financial institutions across the United States this week, warning them about more than 200,000 credit cards that were stolen in the epic data breach announced last week at big-three credit bureau Equifax. At first glance, the private notices obtained by KrebsOnSecurity appear to suggest that hackers initially breached Equifax starting in November 2016. But Equifax says the accounts were all stolen at the same time—when hackers accessed the company’s systems in mid-May 2017.



Should you replace Apache Struts? Maybe. Or, maybe not.

via Black Duck blog (Tim Mackey): The easy answer to the question is “it depends.” It’s been one hell of a year for Apache Struts. With the latest round of security disclosures comingled with the Equifax data breach, it's reasonable for users of Struts to start questioning if they should be migrating to another framework. After all, there have been five possible remote code execution disclosures this year, and that’s quite a lot.



via Ars Technica: As Ars warned in March, patching the security hole was labor intensive and difficult, in part because it involved downloading an updated version of Struts and then using it to rebuild all apps that used older, buggy Struts versions. Some websites may depend on dozens or even hundreds of such apps, which may be scattered across dozens of servers on multiple continents. Once rebuilt, the apps must be extensively tested before going into production to ensure they don't break key functions on the site.



via New York Times: On Tuesday, the company said it would waive all fees until Nov. 21 for people who want to freeze their Equifax credit files. It will also refund any fees that anyone has paid since Thursday, though the company would not say whether this would be automatic.



