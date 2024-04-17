How does Python pickling work?

When a byte stream is unpickled, the pickle module creates an instance of the original object first and then populates the instance with the correct data. To achieve this, the byte stream contains only the data specific to the original object instance. But having just the data alone may not be sufficient. To successfully unpickle the object, the pickled byte stream contains instructions to the unpickler to reconstruct the original object structure along with instruction operands, which help in populating the object structure.



According to the pickle module documentation, the following types can be pickled:

None, true, and false

Integers, long integers, floating point numbers, complex numbers

Normal and Unicode strings

Tuples, lists, sets, and dictionaries containing only picklable objects

Functions defined at the top level of a module

Built-in functions defined at the top level of a module

Classes that are defined at the top level of a module

Pickle allows different objects to declare how they should be pickled using the __reduce__ method. Whenever an object is pickled, the __reduce__ method defined by it gets called. This method returns either a string, which may represent the name of a Python global, or a tuple describing how to reconstruct this object when unpickling.

Generally the tuple consists of two arguments:

A callable (which in most cases would be the name of the class to call)

Arguments to be passed to the above callable

The pickle library will pickle each component of the tuple separately, and will call the callable on the provided arguments to construct the new object during the process of unpickling.