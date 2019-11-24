Is enterprise blockchain more secure?

Beyond that, the “private, permissioned” blockchains used by enterprises are a somewhat different animal from the public blockchains used by cryptocurrency exchanges. You might think that “private” means more secure than “public.” But you would be wrong, at least so far.

Riedesel said that while enterprise blockchains deliver much better performance than the crypto exchanges—some of which take minutes to clear transactions while the major enterprise platforms handle hundreds per second—enterprise blockchains were not designed to be as secure as the public ones.

“Public networks are operated entirely by antagonists, so they were built to withstand attacks by design—there is no single point of authority and everyone can see and do anything,” he said. “Private networks can make assumptions about their participants—how many, who they are and what they are allowed to do.”

But that doesn’t make enterprise blockchains digital islands. They are used to link together companies that have different incentives, such as a vendor who wants to charge more, while a customer wants to pay less. Different companies also have different security budgets. “Banks have lots of money for security, but their partners may be on much smaller budgets with higher risk tolerance,” Riedesel said.