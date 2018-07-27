It apparently took just about a week after cyber attackers broke into SingHealth, Singapore’s largest healthcare group, for them to steal the “non-medical personal particulars” of 1.5 million people—about a quarter of the city-state’s population—plus “information on outpatient dispensed medicines” of about 160,000 of them.

SingHealth (Singapore Health Services) operates two tertiary hospitals, five national specialty centers, and eight polyclinics, according to its website.

Among the victims was Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was specifically targeted in what the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in an advisory was an “unprecedented” attack.

The MOH called it “deliberate, targeted, and well-planned…not the work of casual hackers or criminal gangs.” While they refused to say whether they knew, or even suspected, who was behind the SingHealth cyber attack, the statement led to widespread speculation that it was a nation-state with advanced capabilities and tools. The obvious suspects for something like that: Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Jeff Middleton, CEO of cyber security consultancy Lantium, told the AFP news agency that healthcare data is attractive to hackers not just because of the value of personal data but also because it can be used to blackmail people in positions of power.

“Any non-public health information could be used for extortion. Russian spy services have a long history of doing this,” he said.