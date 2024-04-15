Meeting 5G network compliance standards

Similar to Network Equipment Security Assurance Scheme (NESAS) certification requirements that govern 5G equipment, the O-RAN Alliance has established a set of standards for O-RAN–based products. The O-RAN certification and badging program represents a comprehensive mechanism to ensure confidence in O-RAN based products and solutions for both the operator and vendor communities. It aims to minimize repetition of fundamental and common tests performed to verify and validate O-RAN–based products and solutions before their deployment in operator networks.

The O-RAN badging program mandates fuzz testing before equipment can be bought and deployed by operators. The potential negative impact to critical infrastructure of a network outage due to insecure or noncompliant network components cannot be overstated.

Defensics has been issued three key certificates and badges for its suite of O-RAN test suite offerings, including the O-RAN certificate, O-RAN Interoperability badge, and the O-RAN End-To-End badge. These certificates and badges verify that a product is compliant to O-RAN specifications and are based on O-RAN conformance tests. They prove the interoperability of a pair of products connected via an O-RAN interface and validate that an end-to-end system meets minimum requirements on functionality and security.

Defensics offers the A1-El consumer and producer test suites, designed for testing the robustness of O-RAN A1 enrichment information consumers and producers. The test suites attempt to discover bugs in implementations by sending invalid, incorrect, and malformed JSON. The test suites are intended strictly for automated black box negative testing in an isolated lab environment. Similarly, the A1-P consumer and producer test suites are designed to test the robustness of O-RAN A1 policy consumers and producers.