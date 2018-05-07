Now let’s dig into each of the five integration activities:

Activity 1: Application onboarding

Onboarding should take place for each and every application. This is a one-time effort to be performed by a security analyst, along with some input from the development team.

How do you onboard an application into the DevSecOps pipeline?

Scan code and audit/triage results

A scan cycle starts with artifact gathering. Make sure that you have all the source code and libraries. Before starting the scan process, it’s a good practice to clean up the cache, as it may have temporary files from previous scans.

There are no hard-and-fast rules on how long the scan takes. In general, the scan time depends on the number of lines of code and the complexity of the application. The scan time is usually a small multiple of the build time. For instance, you might expect anywhere between 4 to 10 times the build time.

Once the scan is done, you’ll receive a scan report file that has all the results. Then there are two possible scenarios:

If this is the first scan of the source code, do a complete audit review of the findings, called triaging.

If this is a subsequent scan of the source code, upload the scan report file to the enterprise server. The enterprise server will merge the new scan with the previously audited/triaged scan results. The merge will highlight new issues that haven’t been audited That way, you eliminate duplication of work.

Review the results using the enterprise server or in the SAST IDE. During the audit/triaging process, decide what bugs you’re going to fix, what bugs aren’t high priorities, what results are false positives, and so on.

Fixing the bugs is the last step. As bugs are fixed and new code is added, reiterate the cycle: Perform a differential or incremental scan of the code that was just changed, and start over from the beginning.

The first time you scan your application, you’re creating a baseline. This means you should look at every finding or finding group and take one of the following actions:

Tag the finding (“not an issue,” “suspicious,” etc.).

Suppress false-positive findings.

Hide those findings.

Once the baseline is established, make sure to upload the scan report file to the enterprise server.

On subsequent scans, focus on the delta, meaning the difference compared to the previous scan. This is where the merge feature comes in.

Merge subsequent scan results

Let’s now consider what it means to merge the results.

The enterprise server automatically merges your old scan with the newly uploaded one. Retrieve the merged scan file to identify newly introduced bugs. Also, push all subsequent scans to the enterprise server before breaking the build or pushing defects to your bug tracking system.

Let’s assume that you have been through a scan, broken the build, and created a defect in your bug tracking system, and the developer has fixed the bug. You have also marked some findings as false positives. You don’t want to go through the pain of reauditing the scan results all over a second time.

The solution is the merge feature of your SAST tool. Let’s say that you scan at week n and look at the results, where you find one false positive in bug 1 and a real bug in bug 2. You fix bug 2, you mark bug 1 as “false positive” in the scan file, and then you add more code to your project.

You’re now in week n+1, and you’ve done another scan. The first thing to do is to merge with the scan from week n.

Because you have given background knowledge to the SAST tool, it is going to remember that you suppressed bug 1, and it will also notice that you have fixed bug 2. It will mark them respectively as “suppressed” and “removed.”

Now, you also added code between week n and n+1 and introduced a new bug, bug 3. The tool is going to mark bug 3 as “new.”

You now have less work to do; you just need to review and fix bug 3.

Merge is an effective feature and is done automatically when you upload your scan results to the enterprise server. That will prevent duplication of work that you have already done.

Remove false positives

The most knowledgeable people to review the source code are the developers, assisted by a security analyst. A SAST tool can be seen as a virtual security analyst because it brings security knowledge to developers and reveals implementation bugs that they may have overlooked. Nevertheless, a tool is still a tool. Tools make mistakes as well. We call these mistakes false positives.

False positives occur when the tool reports as problems things that aren’t really problems at all.

By contrast, false negatives occur when the tool doesn’t find bugs that it should have. There is a simple reason for a large number of false positives: The tool cannot analyze like a human since it lacks part of the context in which the application lives; therefore, it must err on the side of caution and bring many potential issues to the user’s attention.

Not all SAST engines have the same accuracy. The semantic analyzer tends to report many false positives. The dataflow engine tends to be more accurate.

Before starting to look at the tool’s findings, make sure you know the context of the application. Knowing details about the application’s users, trust boundaries, sensitive information processed, security mechanisms implemented, input validation mechanisms in use, and so on will greatly increase your ability to eliminate false positives and determine the true severity of actual problems.

Customize rulesets

Customizing and fine-tuning the rules to suit a particular application is crucial to getting the most accurate and actionable results possible from the tool. Having the knowledge of the application onboarded and the triaged results, you may want to customize the rulesets at this point.

Since injection attacks are the No. 1 attack type on the web today, being able to trace where data comes from and which APIs it traverses before being interpreted or consumed is crucial.

The taint may have different origins. For instance, user input, property files, the file system, and databases are all examples of taint sources.

SAST tools allow you to expand their rules and declare your validation routines as taint cleaner rules. Once you have customized rulesets for the validation routine, the tool won’t report the finding again if the taint has been cleaned before reaching the sink.

Automate the SAST tool in the DevSecOps pipeline

Once scanning, triaging, removing false positives, and customizing are completed, the next step is to automate the tool in the DevSecOps pipeline.

This includes using command line options to scan or using the plugins available for the build servers, customizing thresholds for breaking the build, configuring email notifications to developers who introduce issues, and automating bug tracking.