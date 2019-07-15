Public cloud security, confidence, and concerns

Top cloud providers AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud should take note: Cloud security is a huge concern for cyber security professionals. The vast majority, as revealed in the 2019 Cloud Security Report, are moderately to extremely concerned. And they have every reason to be, faced with an upward trend in cloud security incidents, including high-profile data breaches, and the OWASP Top 10 now including a category for components known to be vulnerable.

Paradoxically, most respondents also reported being at least moderately confident in their organization’s own cloud security posture. It’s hard to reconcile this level of confidence with the challenges listed in the report. Do cyber security professionals think the problems trending in cloud security only apply to the other people?