The AGPL (Affero General Public License) has continued to gain in popularity and is showing up frequently in modern codebases.

My blog post Are SaaS companies immune to open source risk? mentioned a key concern for SaaS or cloud companies, a class of open source licenses that includes the Affero GPL designed to plug the "SaaS loophole." (As I describe in the blog, this is by no means the only concern for SaaS companies.) Heather Meeker wrote good one last year that looks at the AGPL from all angles and muses about its adoption.

Recently, an open source attorney friend asked Synopsys to refresh research we’d done several years ago on AGPL numbers, and it was striking to see how much such licenses have gained in popularity.