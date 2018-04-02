Do you know what’s in your containers? No, the question has nothing to do with those mystery containers in your fridge. But if you don’t know what’s in those lovely Docker containers which are all the rage, you could be in store for just as rude a surprise as discovering what might be hiding deep in your fridge.

Seriously, this has everything to do with basic data center hygiene—knowing the software present in your environment. Executables are made to be run, and if there’s one which you don’t expect to be run, and it does run, things could become problematic quite quickly. This is the lesson of modern malicious software: Stuff that shouldn’t be present gets exploited. And containerized applications are no different from any other software platform.