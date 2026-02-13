Application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC) is a category of application security (AppSec) solution that helps streamline vulnerability testing and remediation through workflow automation. ASOC solutions collect data from various AppSec sources (such as SAST, DAST, and IAST tools), consolidate it into a single database, and then correlate any findings, prioritizing critical remediation efforts. The end result enables security teams to streamline their AppSec activities in an informed and efficient way.
At a high level, the most impactful benefit of ASOC is the role it plays in increasing DevSecOps efficiency. As agile development demands increased speeds and more tooling, adequate management of both resources and remediation activities poses a great challenge for security teams. ASOC can assist in several ways.
A common AppSec problem is the separation between vulnerability management and continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD) pipelines. ASOC can help bridge this gap by combining integrated testing results from multiple sources into a single tool, correlating the findings, and prioritizing high-risk vulnerabilities. This allows developers to orchestrate security within a CI/CD pipeline without hindering development velocity.
As demands on security teams continue to grow, ASOC will undoubtedly play an increasingly critical role in helping to alleviate the vulnerability overload that taxes security and development teams alike. Offering continuous and automated scanning in existing pipelines, ASOC solutions provide a single source from which to schedule automated scans across all the tools used in an organization. The future state of AppSec will likely involve organizations moving toward adopting ASOC as their single source of truth and using it to manage their AppSec portfolio effectively and efficiently.
Black Duck® Software Risk Manager™ is a comprehensive ASOC solution that enables teams to
Software Risk Manager can streamline your security activities and prioritize test findings.
Software Vulnerability Snapshot
Simplify AppSec Risk Management
BSIMM15