As demands on security teams continue to grow, ASOC will undoubtedly play an increasingly critical role in helping to alleviate the vulnerability overload that taxes security and development teams alike. Offering continuous and automated scanning in existing pipelines, ASOC solutions provide a single source from which to schedule automated scans across all the tools used in an organization. The future state of AppSec will likely involve organizations moving toward adopting ASOC as their single source of truth and using it to manage their AppSec portfolio effectively and efficiently.

